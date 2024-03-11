New Delhi, March 11: A city court on Monday granted Delhi Police more time to complete its invitation in Parliament security breach case. Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur granted 45 more days to police to conclude the investigation, after the prosecution moved an application on their behalf, claiming certain reports were still awaited and scrutinising voluminous data will take time.

The Delhi Police had urged the judge to grant them three more months to complete the investigation. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two people -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police Moves Court Seeking 90-Day Extension to Complete Investigation, Cites Sensitivity and Pending Reports.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.