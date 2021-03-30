New Delhi, March 30: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued an advisory for airports, stating people found violating COVID-19 rules inside premises may be fined on the spot. In its advisory, signed by Joint Director General Sunil Kumar, the DGCA said it has noticed violations of COVID-19 protocols at airports. DGCA Bars Passengers From Clicking Photos at a Govt Aerodrome or From Aircraft in Flight, Says Order Issued 'to Maintain Highest Standards of Safety'.

The DGCA said during the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance is not satisfactory. "All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions of COVID-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face masks properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within airport premises are followed scrupulously," read the advisory. Airlines May Ban 15 Passengers for 3 Months for Not Following COVID-19 Norms on Flights.

DGCA Advisory:

"Accordingly, all airport operators may enhance surveillance towards this end. The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines in accordance with law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities so as to serve a deterrent for violation of COVID-19 protocol," it added. Earlier this month, the DGCA directed airlines to "de-board" passengers from flights if they don't wear masks properly or violate COVID-19 appropriate behaviour inside the aircraft.

The aviation regulator also said if a passenger continues to violate protocols, s/he can be treated as "Unruly Passenger" by the airlines. The new advisory come in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and some other states.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).