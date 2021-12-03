New Delhi, December 3: The prices of petrol and diesel remained constant on Friday, December 3. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) kept the fuel rates unchanged across metros today as well. The fuel rates have reached record high in the country with petrol price breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities. After recent cut in VAT by the Delhi government, the price of petrol in the national capital stands at Rs 95.41 per litre on Friday, December 3 while diesel is being sold at Rs 86.67 per litre in Delhi today. Petrol in Delhi to Get Cheaper Nearly by Rs 8 After Arvind Kejriwal Govt Reduces VAT.

The price of petrol stands at Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai on Friday, December 3 as the fuel rates remain constant today as well. Meanwhile, one litre of diesel costs Rs 94.14 in the capital city of Maharashtra on Friday. The price of petrol breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai in May this year and has remained above it since then. Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 10, Diesel by Rs 5 Per Litre in Punjab After Charanjit Singh Channi Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On December 3, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 95.41 Rs 86.67 Mumbai Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 Chennai Rs 101.40 Rs 91.43

In Kolkata, the price of petrol stands at Rs 104.67 per litre on Friday, December 3. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.79 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Friday with the prices of both the fuels remaining static today. In Chennai the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.40 per litre and Rs 91.43 per litre respectively on Friday, December 3.

