Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on February 19, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, February 19: Fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Wednesday, February 19. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the petrol and diesel prices have remained stable on Wednesday with petrol being sold at Rs 71.89 per litre and diesel at Rs 64.65 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, the retail pump price of petrol was Rs 77.56 per litre, in Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 74.53 per litre while it was Rs 74.68 per litre in Chennai.

Meanwhile, diesel is priced at Rs 67.75 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 64.65 per litre in Delhi, Rs 66.97 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 68.27 per litre in Chennai. Check Fuel Rates in Metro Cities.

The prices of petrol and diesel have seen a major downfall as the supply loomed over the market as demand in China was hit by the outbreak of coronavirus which has killed over 2,004 people so far. The novel coronavirus disease, named as COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province and has since spread to more than 20 other countries.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on February 19, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 77.56 Rs 68.57 Delhi Rs 71.89 Rs 64.65 Chennai Rs 74.68 Rs 68.27 Kolkata Rs 74.53 Rs 66.97

The fuel prices are dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports almost 80 per cent of its crude requirements. The domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight.