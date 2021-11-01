New Delhi, November 1: The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Monday, November 1 by the Oil Marketing Companies in the metros. This marks the sixth consecutive day when the fuel rates have been hiked. The rates of petrol and diesel have reached historic-sky rocketing heights across the country, with the petrol price crossing Rs 100-mark in several cities. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 109.69 per litre and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively on Monday, after an hike of 35 paise each. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

The petrol price in Mumbai has been hiked to Rs 115.50 per litre on Monday, November 1 after the recent hike of 35 paise. The diesel is being sold at Rs 106.62 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Monday after the recent hike of 39 paise. The petrol price breached the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On November 1, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 109.69 Rs 98.42 Mumbai Rs 115.50 Rs 106.62 Kolkata Rs 110.15 Rs 101.56 Chennai Rs 106.35 Rs 102.59

In Kolkata, the petrol costs Rs 110.15 per litre on Monday, November 1 after the recent hike. While the diesel is being sold at Rs 101.56 per litre in the capital city on West Bengal on Monday. The prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 106.35 per litre and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai on Monday, November 1. The prices of the two fuels have been hiked for the sixth day in a row.

