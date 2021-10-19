New Delhi, October 19: The Oil Marketing Companies have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Tuesday, October 19. This marks the second consecutive day when the fuel rates have been kept unchanged. The prices of petrol and diesel are at a record high across the country. The petrol rates have crossed Rs 100-mark in several cities. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged at Rs 105.84 per litre and Rs 94.57 per litre respectively on Tuesday, October 19.Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

The petrol is being sold at Rs 111.77 per litre on Tuesday, October 19 in Mumbai. The price of diesel stands at Rs 102.52 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Tuesday as the rates of fuel have been kept unchanged today as well. The price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and have remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On October 19, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 105.84 Rs 94.57 Mumbai Rs 111.77 Rs 102.52 Kolkata Rs 106.43 Rs 97.68 Chennai Rs 103.01 Rs 98.92

In Kolkata, the price of petrol on Tuesday, October 19 has been kept unchanged at Rs 106.43 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 97.68 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Tuesday. In Chennai the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 103.01 per litre and Rs 98.92 per litre respectively. The prices have remained static for two days straight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).