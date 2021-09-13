New Delhi, September 13: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged on Monday, September 13 in the metros. This marks the eighth consecutive day when the fuel rates have been kept same by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The prices of fuel have reached sky-rocketing heights, with the rate of petrol breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.19 per litre and Rs 88.62 per litre respectively on Monday, September 13. Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

The price of petrol in Mumbai on September 13 stands at Rs 107.26 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 96.19 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Monday, September 13. The rates of fuel have remained unchanged today. The price of petrol in Mumbai crossed the Rs 100-mark on May 29 this year and has remained beyond it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On September 13, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 88.62 Mumbai Rs 107.26 Rs 96.19 Kolkata Rs 101.62 Rs 91.71 Chennai Rs 98.96 Rs 93.26

In Kolkata, the petrol is being sold at Rs 101.62 per litre on Monday, September 13. The cost of diesel is Rs 91.71 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Monday, September 13. With the prices remaining constant for the eighth consecutive day, petrol and diesel cost Rs 98.96 per litre and Rs 93.26 per lire on Monday, September 13 in Chennai.

