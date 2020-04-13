Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Unchanged For 28th Consecutive Day on April 13, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

Petrol Price In India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 13: Fuel prices in India remained unchanged for almost a month now. On Monday, April 13, the prices of petrol and diesel remained the same for the 28th consecutive day owing to the losses incurred by oil marketing companies due to coronavirus pandemic. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the retail pump price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 69.59 per litre while in Mumbai it was Rs 76.31 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 73.30 per litre on Friday while in Chennai, the retail pump price of petrol was Rs 72.28. Check Fuel Rates in India on April 13, 2020.

The price of diesel also remained the same on Monday. In Delhi, diesel was sold as Rs 62.29 per litre today while in Mumbai, it was Rs 66.21 per litre. In Kolkata, the retail pump price of diesel was Rs 65.62 while in Chennai, diesel was sold at Rs 65.71 per litre.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on April 13, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 75.31 Rs 65.21 Delhi Rs 69.59 Rs 62.29 Chennai Rs 72.28 Rs 65.71 Kolkata Rs 73.30 Rs 64.62

In India, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight.

The demand of petrol and diesel has slumped by around 66% in April during lockdown. The stability in the prices can have attributed to the reduction of crude oil rates internationally. The fuel prices are dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports almost 80 per cent of its crude requirements.