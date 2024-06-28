Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday afternoon presented the state's budget 2024 during the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly. During the Maharashtra budget 2024 presentation, Ajit Pawar announced the 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, which would guarantee Rs 1500 to women. The scheme will be implemented from July 2024, Ajit Pawar said. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Wants Uddhav Thackeray As Next ‘CM Face’, Faces Pushback.

'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin'

