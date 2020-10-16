New Delhi, October 16: Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be undergoing surgery to remove a kidney stone. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon.” Soon messages started pouring in praying for his quick recovery.

Goyal is currently serving as the Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the NDA-led government. Piyush Goyal Gets Additional Charge of Food Ministry After Ram Vilas Paswan's Death.

Here's what Piyush Goyal tweeted:

I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 16, 2020

Piyush Goyal was also given additional charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan. A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique last week said President Ram Nath Kovind, on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directed that Piyush Goyal be assigned the ministry in addition to his existing portfolios.

