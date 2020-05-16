PM Narendra Modi Lauds Reforms Announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Fourth Tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package, Says It Will Boost Business Opportunities

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the measures announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of fourth tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said the reforms will boost business opportunities in the country and help revive the economy. "Important sectors such as coal, minerals, defence, aviation, space and atomic energy have been covered in the announcements by the FM today. The measures and reforms announced will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation", the Prime Minister tweeted.

Sitharaman detailed reforms for eight key sectors which will be supported and promoted via structural reforms. On Saturday, the government gave a mega push to boost mining, defence, civil aviation and power distribution sectors. Sitharaman announced deep structural reforms under the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for the 'self-reliant India' programme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Commercial Mining, FDI Hike in Defence, Space Exploration for Private Sector: What Nirmala Sitharaman Announced in 4th Tranche of Economic Stimulus.

Important sectors such as coal, minerals, defence, aviation, space and atomic energy have been covered in the announcements by the FM today. The measures and reforms announced will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

The biggest reform measure which was taken today was taken for the coal sector, whose mining was deregulated, thereby, ending one the last remain great Central monopolies. The announcements have been made under Prime Minister's mega stimulus package which will take the total amount announced by the Ministry of Finance and the RBI to a total of Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 per cent of the GDP.