PM Narendra Modi to Tour After 83 Days, To Visit Bengal, Odisha Today to Assess Damage Caused by Cyclone Amphan

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings. According to an ANI update, PM Modi's last visit was to Prayagraj and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh on February 29. The Indian Prime Minister is going on a tour after 83 days, which is almost around 3 months.

The purpose of his visit to Bengal will also to discuss aspects of relief and rehabilitation operations to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Amphan in the state. Cyclone Amphan battered the coastal districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Wednesday and claimed more than 72 lives. Cyclone Amphan Kills 72 in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Announces Compensation of Rs 2.5 Lakh Each to Kin of Deceased.

According to the tentative schedule of PM Modi's plan today, he will arrive at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata's Dum Dum at about 10:45 AM. Following which, he will travel to Basirhat in a helicopter for conducting an aerial survey of the areas worst-hit by the cyclone.

At 11:20 AM, the Prime Minister will attend a meeting at Basirhat with state government and district officials. Then at 1:30 PM, Prime Minister Modi will depart Kolkata for Odisha's Bhubaneswar to assess the situation there.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 Lakh to the families of those who died in the cyclone. Amphan caused huge damage including strong winds that uprooted hundreds of trees, damaged communications and power transmission poles and caused extensive damage to roads, crops and plantations.