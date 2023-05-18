The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it compulsory for citizens to get the environment-friendly Lord Ganesha idols from this year onwards. The move comes after instructions by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and directions from the Supreme Court. Also, BMC has decided to waive off the fee and deposits of public Ganeshotsav Mandals. Public Ganeshotsav Mandals deposits in the previous years will also be returned in the next seven days. Mumbai Starts Preparations for Monsoon 2023, Cleaning of Mithi River Starts, Informs Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

Ganesha Chaturthi 2023:

