New Delhi, August 31: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted at the Army Research and Referral Hospital died on Monday evening, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet.

Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted: "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers ,duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You." Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84, Former President of India Breathes His Last at Army Hospital in Delhi.

Abhijit Mukherjee's Tweet

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery. The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition.

