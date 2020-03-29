Priyanka Gandhi Writes to Telecom Chiefs Amid COVID-19 Spread, Asks Them to Make All Calls Free for 1 Month For Migrant Labourers

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and migrant labourers at Anand Vihar ISBT on Saturday. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 29: Amid hundred of migrant workers stuck on streets enroute to their homes Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and several other states, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday wrote a letter to telecom chairmen. In the letter, she urged them to make incoming-outgoing calls free for one month on their networks, for migrants amid corona lockdown.

According to the details pouring in, the Congress leader has written letter to Jio's Mukesh Ambani, Vodafone-Idea's Kumar Mangalam Birla and BSNL's PK Purwar and Airtel's Sunil Bharti Mittal. In the letter she has requested the telecom chiarmen to pay attention to the current migration of labourers in the midst of coronavirus lockdown and make incoming-outgoing calls free for one month on their networks. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 29 as 45-Year-Old Man, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Buldhana; Eighth Casualty in Maharashtra.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file pic), Congress has written to Mukesh Ambani (Jio), Kumar Mangalam Birla (Vodafone-Idea), PK Purwar (BSNL),& Sunil Bharti Mittal (Airtel) urging them to make incoming-outgoing calls free on their networks, for one month,for migrants amid #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/6WlkzwTEnL — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

Earlier too, she has shared the images of migrant labourers, who flocked to the Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal, hoping to return back to their hometown in the midst of coronavirus outbreak. In the series of tweets, the Congress leader has shared their misery and pathos. Aprt from this, Priyanka Gandhi has also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help these stranded people in the time of need.