Mumbai, May 4: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Tuesday reported an 8 per cent increase on a year-on-year in its net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 98 crore.

In a statement, the company said that during the period under review, it delivered sales of Rs 760 crore, up 16 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. Both the feminine care and health care business delivered strong double-digit sales growth in the quarter, it said.

Further, the Board of Directors declared a special interim dividend of Rs 150 on every equity share of Rs 10. The record date for the dividend will be May 12, 2021.

Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. Said: "As the country faces the second wave of the pandemic, we continue to focus on protecting the health and safety of our people, serving the Indian consumers with our health and hygiene products, and supporting communities in need through our relief efforts."

"In a challenging environment, we delivered double-digit profitable growth for the third consecutive quarter this year. Our strategy of driving superiority, improving productivity, leading constructive disruption, and strengthening our organization and culture has enabled us to consistently deliver results and continue to be the right strategies to deliver balanced growth in the long-term."

He added that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the company is continuing to extend our support to the communities under its '#PGSurakshaIndia' programme.

"As P&G group, we recently announced our pledge to donate Rs 50 crore towards 10 lakh vaccine doses for 5 lakh citizens in partnership with state governments and local authorities."

