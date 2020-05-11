Public Dealings in Chandigarh Govt Offices to Resume on May 18 Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, May 11: The Chandigarh Administration on Monday decided that public dealings in government offices will start from May 18. Earlier, the public dealings were to restart on Monday.

An order signed by UT Adviser Manoj Parida said 33 per cent attendence stipulation on Class C and D staff would continue to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene in offices.

However, in case of urgency of work, the heads of departments can call any employee for duty at offices.

The officers already deputed to other offices for Covid-19 related duties will continue to do so, the order said. Also, the sampark centres across the city will resume operations on May 18. Chandigarh has so far reported 174 coronavirus cases.