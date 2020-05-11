PM Narendra Modi's 5th Video Conference With Chief Ministers Begins as India Clocks Sharpest Spike in COVID-19 Cases

PM Modi in video conference with State CMs | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra)

New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fifth video conference with State Chief Ministers began on Monday, hours after the country clocked its sharpest spike in COVID-19 cases. The meeting, as per the reports, is focussed on the coronavirus lockdown strategy. The third and current phase of shutdown is scheduled to end on May 17. India Sees Highest Spike of 4,213 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Stands at 67,152.

Modi, along with the State CMs, is expected to deliberate on whether the lockdown should continue or relaxations be announced with the rider of social distancing norms. In several parts of the nation designated as green zones, limited amount of public transport and non-essential shops have been allowed to resume operations.

The virtual meeting today is likely to be a marathon session, reports said, as the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has invited all Chief Ministers to participate in the discussion and put forth their apprehensions and suggestions. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also part of the video-conference.

PM-CMs Video-Meet Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5th video conference meeting with Chief Ministers, begins. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OWriGpL8VC — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

The Indian Railways, which is the prime mode of commutation in the nation, has been permitted to gradually resume passenger services. From May 12, the Railways will run 15 trains from New Delhi. In the days to come, the number of trains would be increased and normal services would be restored, said a statement issued by the government. The passengers are, however, required to adhere to strict social distancing norms.

Even as the idea to restore normalcy is being mooted, the number of coronavirus cases in India has surged to alarming levels. Earlier today, the sharpest spike so far of 4,213 cases was recorded for the last 24 hours. The overall toll of cases reached 67,152 and the death count increased to 2,206.