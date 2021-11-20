Pune, November 20: A 26-year-old night club waiter allegedly died after falling from the 13th floor of a building In Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Arvindsingh Bhupalsingh Rathod. The incident took place in the Mundhwa area of the city on Wednesday night. A case of accidental death has been registered in the matter. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Attempts Suicide Along With Her Two Minor Daughters In Krishna District, 7-Year-Old Girl Dies.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, cops are investigating all the angles. Rathod was a native of Uttarakhand. According to a report published in The Times of India, the deceased had joined the restaurant almost a month ago. Notably, the reason behind the death is still unknown.

“The incident took place around 8.45 pm. The waiter went to the toilet area, where a small balcony is located, and jumped off it,” reported the media house quoting senior police inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi of the Mundhwa police as saying. At the time of the incident, no one else was present at the spot. Uttar Pradesh: 3 Sisters Die by Suicide by Jumping Before Train in Jaunpur.

People standing on the ground floor heard a loud noise. When they rushed to the spot, they saw Rathod lying in a pool of blood. The police were then informed. Cops also questioned other staff members of the hospital. However, nobody was aware of the deceased’s mental health condition.

No suicide was found from the belonging of Rathod. His parents were informed about the incident. Rathod was unmarried. The police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against some people. A datiled investigation has been launched into the matter.

