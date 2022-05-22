Chandigarh, May 22: A six-year-old boy of a migrant labourer family fell into a 100-foot-deep abandoned borewell on Sunday in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said. A rescue operation, comprising teams of the district administration, is under way, an official told IANS.

The boy climbed a borewell shaft when stray dogs were chasing him. The shaft, covered with a jute bag, collapsed and the boy fell into the well. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the rescue operation was underway and he was in touch with the district administration. Madhya Pradesh: One-Year-Old Girl Child Rescued After Falling Into 15 Feet Borewell In Chhatarpur (Watch Video).

"A 6-year-old boy Hrithik fell into a borewell in Hoshiarpur. District administration and local MLA were there and rescue operation is underway. I am in constant touch with the administration," Mann said in a tweet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2022 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).