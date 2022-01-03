Punjab, January 3: A shocking case has come to light from Ludhiana where a 6-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by youth in Lalto Kalan on Saturday. The accused was arrested within 24 hours, said the police.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Singh, a resident of Lalto Kalan in South Ludhiana. The complaint was lodged by the victim's father against Vishal Singh on Saturday. In his complaint, the boy's father alleged that his son was playing outside the house when the accused abducted him and took him to an abandoned place where he sodomised him, The Tribune reported. Karnataka Shocker: Man Arrested for Sodomising Youth in Belagavi District.

Reportedly, the accused had lured the child by buying him a kite. As per the police, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is on, said the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).