Ludhiana, September 1: A minor girl was allegedly raped in Punjab's Ludhiana on Tuesday. The accused had befriended the 14-year-old girl on a social networking site. The incident took place on August 29 in Ludhiana's Jagraon city. The accused has been identified as 19-year-old Himanshu Bedi and is a resident of Gurdaspur. The accused raped the girl when he went to meet her at her house. At the time of the incident, the girl's parents had gone out.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the girl met the accused on social media site on February 14 and soon they started chatting. The rape survivor told the police that several times in the past also, Bedi had asked her to meet him. However, he turned down his request.

According to the minor girl, the accused told her that he was leaving from abroad and wanted to meet her for the last time, so she invited him to her home when her parents had gone out. The accused then sexually assaulted her and fled from the spot when the girl’s condition started deteriorating, reported the media. The girl’s parents took her to a hospital after they came home.

The girl then narrated the entire incident to her parents. The accused has been arrested by the pplice. A case has been registered against him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

