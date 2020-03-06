Punjab Rains: Four of Family Killed in Amritsar After Roof of House Collapses Due to Heavy Rainfall

Rains | File image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, March 6: In a tragic incident, four members of a family died after the roof of their house collapsed in Punjab on Friday, following heavy rainfall in the region. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident took place at Mule Chak in Amritsar on Friday. The IMD has predicted rains and hailstorms over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi, and multiple parts of West Uttar Pradesh till Saturday. Parts of Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states including Punjab and Haryana received heavy rainfall since Thursday. In Delhi, heavy traffic was reported on Barapullah flyover following rainfall in the city. The

According to the IMD, thunderstorms are expected in Delhi-NCR region and its surrounding areas till Saturday. As per the weather advisory for Noida and Delhi-NCR, thunderstorms are likely to hit the region from Thursday to Saturday. The unseasonal rain in North India is due to a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab: Four members of a family died after the roof of their house collapsed in Mule Chak, Amritsar today, following heavy rainfall in the area. — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Private weather agency Skymet Weather stated that the induced cyclonic circulation due to the western disturbance is over northwest Rajasthan and a trough from this cyclonic circulation is extending up to East Bihar. Skymet further predicted that fairly widespread rains over hills of Western Himalayas right from Jammu and Kashmir to Uttarakhand with chances of landslides, mudslides and isolated hailstorm were expected in the coming days.