Chandigarh, November 17: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person while she had gone to the forest area near Haripur Garuda village in Dera Bassi of Punjab's Mohali on Monday. The 10-year-old victim was reportedly out for collecting woods in the forest area with her younger brother when the alleged incident took place. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act against an unidentified person in this regard.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the siblings had gone to forest area to collect some woods while their parents were at work when the minor girl was allegedly raped. The victim returned the home, bleeding and crying, and narrated the ordeal. Her parents reportedly rushed her to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi and the police was informed about the incident. The medical reports of the minor girl have confirmed rape. However, she was not able to identify the accused. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated By Former Neighbour In Ludhiana; Accused Absconding.

The unidentified accused have been booked under section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act. ASI Harjinder Singh said that the girl has not been able to identity the a accused, as reported by the HT. Meanwhile, the police is trying to track down the accused with the help of the villagers. They are also inquiring about the people who regularly visit to the forest area. Chandigarh Horror: Rape Convict Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old Girl In Mani Majra, Arrested.

Another incident of rape was reported from Punjab earlier this week. A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in Ludhiana district. The incident surfaced when the rape survivor's parents' found that she was pregnant. A complaint was registered against the accused by the mother of the girl on November 8.

