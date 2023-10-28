Punjab: Shopkeeper Shot Dead Outside His Shop by Unidentified Persons in Bathinda; CCTV Video Goes Viral

A shopkeeper was shot dead outside his shop here by two unidentified persons on Saturday evening, police said.

Agency News PTI| Oct 29, 2023 10:53 AM IST
Punjab: Shopkeeper Shot Dead Outside His Shop by Unidentified Persons in Bathinda; CCTV Video Goes Viral
Shopkeeper Shot Dead in Punjab's Bathinda (Photo Credits: X/@sherryontopp)

Bathinda, October 28: A shopkeeper was shot dead outside his shop here by two unidentified persons on Saturday evening, police said. Harjinder Singh Johal (53) was sitting outside his shop at Mall road here when the duo came on a motorbike and fired at him, they added.

Johal was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said. A purported CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media.

 Shopkeeper Shot Dead in Punjab's Bathinda

The police said an investigation has been launched and they are scanning the CCTV footage of nearby areas to trace the accused. Meanwhile, local shopkeepers held a protest against the killing of Johal and demanded strict action against the offenders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Currency Price Change

