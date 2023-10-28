Punjab: Shopkeeper Shot Dead Outside His Shop by Unidentified Persons in Bathinda; CCTV Video Goes Viral

Bathinda, October 28: A shopkeeper was shot dead outside his shop here by two unidentified persons on Saturday evening, police said. Harjinder Singh Johal (53) was sitting outside his shop at Mall road here when the duo came on a motorbike and fired at him, they added. Punjab Shocker: Elderly Woman Tortured, Mercilessly Thrashed in Ropar; Son Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Johal was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said. A purported CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media.

Shopkeeper Shot Dead in Punjab's Bathinda

Law and order at its lowest ebb …जिस स्टेट में लोगों का पहला मौलिक अधिकार 'जान' और 'माल' सुरक्षित नहीं वहाँ आने वाले समय में कौन रहेगा ? - every day story …. Situation going from bad to worse …. Who will take responsibility Chief Minister ? - Harjinder Singh mela , head of… pic.twitter.com/BYspd5GNnT — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 28, 2023

The police said an investigation has been launched and they are scanning the CCTV footage of nearby areas to trace the accused. Meanwhile, local shopkeepers held a protest against the killing of Johal and demanded strict action against the offenders.

