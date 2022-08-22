New Delhi, August 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with civil society members at a conclave on Monday where the plans for the party's upcoming "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir were shared and deliberated upon.

The Congress had last week announced that on September 7, it will launch the "Bharat Jodo Yatra", in which party workers and leaders, including Gandhi, will participate. Several prominent civil society members and political leaders, including Yogendra Yadav, Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh, were present during the meeting held at the Constitution Club here. Election for New President Becomes Challenge for Congress.

In the morning, Singh presented the details of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" to the civil society delegates and invited those speaking up on people's issues to participate in it. Gandhi met the civil society members in the afternoon.

The "padayatra" (foot march) will cover 12 states and two Union territories. It will be about 3,500-km long and will be completed in about 150 days, Ramesh told reporters last week.