New Delhi, February 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remained unperturbed even after the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that jolted Tajikistan on Friday night. Rahul Gandhi was virtually interacting with historian Dipesh Chakrabarty the students of the University of Chicago when the earthquake struck. However, he continued his live session.

During the live session, Gandhi could be heard saying, "By the way, I think there's an earthquake going on." The Congress leader further added that he could feel his entire room shaking. Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda also joined the session. Earthquake in India and Pakistan: Strong Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Punjab and Northern India.

Here Is The Clip From Rahul Gandhi's Live Session:

Social media users seemed impressed by Gandhi's reaction. One of the Twitter users wrote, "I love how Rahul Gandhi went like "btw I think there's an earthquake, my whole room is shaking" in the middle of his interaction with students of the University of Chicago and then just continued with his answer." Another Twitter user said that the tremors were felt in India after Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament on Thursday. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Keeps Her Cool as 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits During Live TV Interview, Watch Video.

Here Are Twitter Reactions:

I love how @RahulGandhi went like "btw I think there's an #earthquake, my whole room is shaking" in the middle of his interaction with students of University of Chicago and then just continued with his answer. #InConversationWithRahulGandhi — Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 #Andolanjivi (@HasibaAmin) February 12, 2021

.@RahulGandhi ji delivered his speech in Parliament yesterday, the tremors are being felt in whole of India today #Earthquake — Luv Datta लव दत्ता #INC 🇮🇳 (@LuvDatta_INC) February 12, 2021

On Friday night 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Tajikistan. Tremors were also reported in North India, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and its surrounding areas. No collateral damage and injuries were reported in India due to the quake.

