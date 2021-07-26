New Delhi, July 26: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government over reports of China's action in Demchok, saying the government is clueless on how to handle China and is ignoring their actions which will cause problems.

"Government of India (GOI) is clueless on how to handle China. Ignoring their actions now will cause huge problems in the future," he said in a tweet. Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt on Disengagement With China, Alleges PM ‘Ceded’ Indian Territory.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

GOI is clueless on how to handle China. Ignoring their actions now will cause huge problems in the future. pic.twitter.com/oMixHTEQuF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 26, 2021

He also attached a news report that claimed: "In Demchok, China's tents on India side; no date yet for talks". Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Modi-led Centre over its handling of China's actions in Ladakh and other areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2021 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).