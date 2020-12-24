New Delhi, December 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Narendra Modi over the farmer protests, and said, there was "no democracy" in India and those who stood up against the PM were labelled terrorists, "even if it was (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat".

Rahul Gandhi further said, "You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and is running a system on the behalf of 3 or 4 other people who understand everything." Priyanka Gandhi & Other Congress Leaders Taken into Custody by Delhi Police After Their March to Rashtrapati Bhawan to Meet President Over Farm Laws Was Stopped.

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi Over Farmer Protests

#WATCH | You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything & running a system on the behalf of 3 or 4 other people who understand everything: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Ct3f7zTtjc — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

These comments came after the delegation of Congress workers marching to President Ram Nath Kovind to seek his intervention in ending the massive protests near Delhi over farm laws were stopped.

Delhi Police took Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders into custody on Thursday. They were taking out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit to the President a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue.

He further questioned as to why PM Modi is silent on the China intrusion matter. He was quoted saying, "China is still at the border. It has snatched away thousands of kms of the land of India. Why doesn't PM speak about it, why is he silent?"

