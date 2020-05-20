Railways to Reopen Catering and Vending Units at Railway Stations, Food Plaza and Refreshment Rooms to Serve Takeaway Only

Passengers at Kolkata Railway station | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 20: The Ministry of Indian Railways has decided to open all catering shops and vending units at railway stations. These stalls were shut due to the lockdown, imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The order said that food Plaza, refreshment room items will be served as takeaways only. Zonal Railways and IRCTC are advised to take necessary action to open stalls at Railway station. Railways to Begin Intrastate Services in Karnataka; Belagavi-Hubli and Bengaluru-Mysuru Routes to Begin From May 22.

"Zonal Railways and IRCTC are advised to take necessary action for opening of all static Catering and Vending Units (MPS, bookstalls, misc./chemist stalls, etc) at Railway stations with immediate effect. In the case of Food Plaza and refreshment rooms etc, cooked items may be served as taking away only with no sit-down eating arrangements in place," the ministry said in a tweet today. Indian Railways to Run 200 Non-AC Trains as Per Time Table From June 1, IRCTC to Start Online Bookings Soon: Piyush Goyal.

Railway Board Orders to open Static Catering/Vending Units at Railway Stations:

Railway Board orders to open Static catering/vending units at Railway Stations with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/y1qof4HwLr — Parimal Kumar (@parimmalksinha) May 20, 2020

Earlier this week, Railways had announced to run 200 special passenger trains from June 1, 2020. These trains will be in addition to the air-conditioned special trains and Shramik trains, which are running to take migrant workers to their native villages.

Railways on Wednesday announced that it has given the nod to start intrastate rail services in Karnataka on select-routes. The services are set to begin resumption on Belagavi-Hubli and Bengaluru-Mysuru routes from May 22.