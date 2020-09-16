Rajasthan, September 16: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announces an ex-gratia of Rs 1 Lakh each to the next of the kin of the people who died in the incident of boat capsize in Kota. The tragic incident took place when the boat carrying around 45 devotees to a temple capsize in Chambal river Kota district.

According to reports, more than 10 people have died. he boat capsized due to strong current of the river, according to eyewitnesses. The rescue operation is underway. The incident took place near the Dhibri Chambal area under the Khatoli police station limits of Kota. Rajasthan Boat Tragedy: Boat Capsizes in Chambal River in Kota District, At Least 10 Dead.

CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 1 Lakh Each to Kin of People Who Died in Boat Tragedy:

Locals are helping in the rescue operation. In addition to announcing the ex-gratia amount for family members of the deceased, he expressed his condolences to those who died in the tragic accident. The villagers on the boat were crossing from one bank to the other. Eyewitnesses say some people had also taken their motorcycles on the boat.

