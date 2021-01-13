New Delhi, January 13: As many as four people have lost their lives while six people have taken ill after consuming poisonous liquor in Rajasthan. According to a tweet by ANI, the incident has been reported from Bharatpur's Roopwas police station limits. As soon as the incident was reported, a probe was launched by the local police. DM Bharatpur was quoted by ANI saying that the post mortem of the dead bodies is underway. The official added that a Police team and administration were the spot for investigation into the case.

The incident comes a day after at least 16 people were killed in Rajasthan's neighbouring state Madhya Pradesh. The victims who lost their lives due to the consumption of spurious liquor belong to two villages of Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. Apart from the 16 dead, more than 10 people are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Morena and Gwalior hospitals. Cheif Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan government ordered the removal of the Morena Collector and the district Superintendent of Police.

Here's the tweet:

Rajasthan: Four people dead, six fall ill after consuming poisonous liquor in Bharatpur's Roopwas police station limits Post mortem of the bodies underway. Police and administration at the spot for investigation, says DM Bharatpur pic.twitter.com/TreWzRCXUZ — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

On January 8, a similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh where five people lost their lives while 16 other people were hospitalised after consuming liquor. According to a tweet by ANI, the hooch tragedy was reported from Bulandshahr. Following the incident, three police personnel including the station incharge were suspended from their services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).