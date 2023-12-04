Jaipur, December 4: If the veteran leaders in BJP are to be believed, then a leader who did not contest could become the Chief Minister in Rajasthan, and those who did could be the deputy.

A day after the resounding victory in Assembly elections, back to back meetings were going on among the BJP leaders regarding the selection for the post of Chief Minister. Sources said Vasundhara Raje has called a meeting of her MLAs on Monday in Jaipur while Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and MLA Baba Balaknath have been called to Delhi. State BJP chief C.P. Joshi has also been called to Delhi. BJP Rajasthan CM Face: Party Has Its Strategy, Parliamentary Board Will Make Decision on Chief Ministerial Candidate, Says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Watch Video).

Those in the race for the CM's post are Union Minister Arjun Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ashwini Vaishnav, State President C.P. Joshi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Om Mathur. All these leaders did not contest polls, however, they did a hard leg work.

Similarly, former CM Vasundhara Raje is also a contender for the coveted post. Others in fray are Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and MP Kirodilal Meena. Party leaders said that BJP is keen on playing social engineering card for the Lok Sabha election. They can play a Dalit/ Meena card to increase their vote share per cent to ensure winning performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The final decision will be taken at the level of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Former CM and BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje Leads Jhalrapatan Seat With Margin of 51,484 Votes After 21st Round of Counting.

After the names are finalized in Delhi, a meeting of the BJP legislature party will be called in Jaipur soon. BJP's election in-charge, state in-charge and senior leaders will be present in this meeting. The name of the CM will be announced in the legislature party meeting itself. The name of CM has been announced according to this tradition in BJP.

