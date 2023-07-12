Jaipur, July 12: Around a dozen men barged into a Rajasthan Roadways bus near Amoli toll plaza and shot dead a murder accused who was being escorted by the police for a court hearing in Bharatpur, officials said on Wednesday. Another murder accused present inside the bus was injured in the incident, they said. According to police, the accused came in a car and two motorcycles.

They stopped the roadways bus near Amoli toll plaza under Halena police station of Bharatpur, entered it and threw chilli powder on the policemen. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Neighbour In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument in Jalandhar (Watch Video).

"The accused shot at Kuldeep Jagheena and Vijaypal. The two were rushed to a hospital where Jagheena was declared brought dead, while Vijaypal is in a critical condition," a police official said. Video: Businessman Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, Murder Caught on Camera.

SP Mridul Kachchawa and other senior officers rushed to the spot after the incident. Further details are awaited.