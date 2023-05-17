Jaipur, May 17: A woman and her son died while five others were injured when an overspeeding car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and then landed on culvert in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses said that the car was being driven at a speed of 150 km per hour.

The mother-son, resident of Palanpur, Gujarat died while five others were seriously injured. The car passengers were all from Palanpur and were going from Gujarat to Deoband in Uttar Pradesh. The accident was so terrible that the car was totally mangled and getting tossed in air. The car was lifted with a crane in the morning. Kerala Road Accident: KSRTC Bus Collides With Car, Rams in To Church Wall in Pathanamthitta (Watch Video).

Police said that the accident was reported at around 6 a.m. When officials went to the spot, the car was found hanging from the culvert of the highway near Maujpur. People took out the seriously injured from the car and were later referred to Alwar. A woman died on the spot. Nashik Road Accident: Bus Carrying Pilgrims to Shirdi Collides With Truck Near Sinnar, 10 Including 7 Women Killed (Watch Videos).

The police said that the car was being driven at around 150 and the driver had dozed off while driving. 45-year-old woman Rashida died on the spot, and her son Ahmed, 25, died in hospital.

