Jaipur, January 13: Amid a cold wave sweeping Rajasthan, the state government has announced holidays for students from Class I to 8 in 25 districts, including Jaipur. On Monday, schools in Jaipur, Sikar, Kota, Tonk, Dausa, Barmer, Balotra, Jhunjhunu, and Jaisalmer were closed for students of these classes. Additionally, all schools will remain shut on January 14 for Makar Sankranti. According to the government order, school holidays have been extended in the capital Jaipur as well as Nagaur, Deeg, Rajsamand, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Baran, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Ajmer, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Jhalawar, Tonk, Jalore, Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur, Sikar, Pali, Jaisalmer, Beawar, Kotputli-Bahror, Barmer, Balotra and Khairthal-Tijara districts.

Rajasthan is expected to witness rain and hailstorms on January 15. A yellow alert has been issued for 18 districts across the Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions, forecasting cloud cover, rain, and hail in some areas. Dense fog warnings are in place for 15 districts the day. Due to the severe cold, holidays for students from Class I to 8 have been extended in the districts, ranging from one to four days. School Holidays 2025 List: Winter Vacation Extended in Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Know Dates Here.

In Sawai Madhopur, students from Class I to 8 have been granted holidays from January 13 to 16. Similarly, in Rajsamand, Beawar, Pali, Jalore, Bharatpur, Deeg, and Khairthal-Tijara districts, holidays have been declared for January 13 and 14. Ajmer's District Collector issued an order late on January 12, declaring holidays for students up to Class 5 from January 13 to 14.

In Jodhpur, District Collector Gaurav Agarwal has revised school timings for January 13 and 14. Students are now required to report at 10 a.m. instead of the earlier 8 a.m. start, while staff timings have been shifted from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Haryana School Holiday: Government Orders Temporary Closure of Schools up to Class 5 for Health and Safety of Students in View of Rising Pollution.

In Bikaner, Collector Namrata Vrishni has changed the operating hours of all government and private schools, which will now function from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, no holidays have been declared in the district.

Earlier, on January 6, the Director of Secondary Education authorised District Collectors to declare holidays and adjust school timings in response to the cold wave. Following this directive, holidays have been announced across multiple districts.

