Rajasthan Under Lockdown Till March 31 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Essential Services Exempted: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, March 21: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31. There will be a "complete lockdown", barring essential and medical services, in the state from March 22-March 31 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and keep people safe, he said in a statement. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Gehlot took the decision at a high-level meeting with the top officials. All government offices, malls, factories, public transport etc. will remain shut during the period, he said.

So far, 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and report of 40 others are awaited. The nationwide toll jumped to 315 late on Saturday, according to the statement released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).