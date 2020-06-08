Rajasthan: WhatsApp Messages Against Muslim Patients by Private Hospital Staff Go Viral, Case Registered

WhatsApp Logo (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Churu, June 8: An FIR was registered against three employees of a private hospital in Rajasthan's Churu district over WhatsApp messages against the Muslim community. Screenshots of the messages exchanged between the accused persons on a WhatsApp group had gone viral on social media platforms after which a complaint was lodged on Friday. The employees are associated with Srichand Baradiya Rog Nidan Kendra in Sardarshahar town. Kanpur Medical College Principal Dr Aarti Lalchandani Calls Tablighi Jamaat Members 'Terrorists', Says 'Yogi Adityanath Doing Appeasement' - Video.

During the conversation on the WhatsApp group "Bardia Rise", the accused said that they wouldn't attend Muslim patients. One of the messages exchanged between the staff of hospital read, "I take oath that from tomorrow we will not do X-ray of Muslim patients." Another message reads, “We should stop attending to Muslim patients." After the matter came to the fore, Dr Sunil Choudhary, who owns the hospital, apologised on Facebook.

"I apologise for the chats which are getting viral on social media. Me and my staff members don’t want to hurt sentiments of any religion. In future my staff would not give you any chance of complaint," Choudhary said. One of the participants in the purported chat was allegedly Dr Choudhary's wife, Dr Bhagwati Choudhary, according to the police. However, Mrs Choudhary refuted the charge, The Indian Express reported.

Three persons who have been booked include a doctor, a lab technician and a comp. A formal FIR was lodged against the accused on Sunday under Section 153A (attack upon any religion) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of violation of Disaster Management Act.