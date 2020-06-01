Kanpur Medical College Principal Dr Aarti Lalchandani Calls Tablighi Jamaat Members 'Terrorists', Says 'Yogi Adityanath Doing Appeasement' - Video

Tablighi Jamaat members at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kanpur, June 1: A video purportedly showing Dr Aarti Lalchandani, principal of Kanpur Medical College, calling Tablighi Jamaat members "terrorists" has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism. In the 4 minutes 52 seconds long viral video, Dr Aarti Lalchandani can be heard saying that Tablighi Jamaat members must not be provided treatment and thrown into prison. She also accuses Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of doing appeasement politics. Tablighi Jamaat Member Donates Plasma in Mumbai, Says Feeling Proud.

"These people are terrorists and we are giving VIP treatment to them by providing food and water. We are exhausting our resources and manpower on them. We are paying hotel bills and are wasting our kits, food, medicines on them," Dr Lalchandani can be heard saying while referring to Tablighi Jamaat members. She made these remarks while interacting with some people, who appear to be journalists. She further criticised CM Yogi Adityanath for providing medical facilities to Muslim patients. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Slams Tablighi Jamaat Members, Says They Spread COVID-19 and Are Now Claiming to Be Corona Warriors.

When a person asks her future course of action pertaining to Tablighi Jamaat members, Dr Lalchandani replies: "You people don’t leak it anywhere, but I am planning to speak to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Here, no one will listen, the District Magistrate is doing things as per the orders by the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath). The Chief Minister is doing the appeasement." She continues her tirade asking journalists "not to leak the details of the conversation".

Kanpur Medical College Principal Dr Aarti Lalchandani Calls Tablighi Jamaat Members 'Terrorists':

Dr. Aarti Lalchandani refers COVID +ve Muslims as terrorists, Wants govt to send Jamatis to Jungle & Jail instead of exhausting resources. She is the same lady who'd earlier alleged that Jamatis were spitting, misbehaving & demanding Biryani. @DMKanpurpic.twitter.com/N05xM78D2p — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 31, 2020

"I hope you are not recording it anywhere. Admitting them (Tablighi Jamaat members) to hospitals is appeasement. Those who should be thrown into jails are being admitted to hospitals. They should be thrashed in jails and should be put in solitary confinement instead of being kept in isolation wards," the principal allegedly said about the members of Tablighi Jamaat.

"Chief Minister Adityanath should issue an order that no resource should be spent on Jamaatis…I even confronted CMO when they asked me that 80 ambulances were engaged in the task. I asked the CMO to send these 22 patients to some jungle and they should be locked in ‘Kaal Kothari’ (dungeons), but my voice was suppressed…appeasement is being done for these 30 crore people at the cost of 100 crore people," she further says.

When a newspaper contacted Dr Lalchandani for her comments after the video went viral, she initially alleged that the clip was "morphed". However, later on, she made the remarks in the heat of the moment. "I said it in anger and frustration. I didn’t issue any statement. I said this but in that circumstance..." she was quoted as saying.