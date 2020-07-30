New Delhi, July 30: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a circular stating to conduct bye-elections for two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala on August 24. The ECI stated the reason for by-elections due to the death of sitting MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

Issuing the press note, the ECI said that there are two casual vacancies in the council of states -- Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. The RS seat in Uttar Pradesh became vacant after sitting MP Beni Prasad Verma's demise in March 2020; while in Kerala, the Rajya Sabha seat became vacant after MP Veerendra Kumar's death in May 2020. Their terms were supposed to end on July 4, 2022, and February 2, 2020, respectively. Election Commission Defers Bypolls for Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies Until Further Orders, Schedule to be Announced at 'Appropriate Time'.

Here's the ECI press note:

Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct by-elections for two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh & Kerala on August 24, Monday. pic.twitter.com/PsTOlQqYVo — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

According to the details, the notification will be issued on August 6, while the last date for making nominations has been set as August 13. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on August 14 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is August 17. The polling will take place on August 24 and the results will be declared on the same day.

Earlier on June 24, the ECI had announced to hold all bye-elections in Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies until further orders. The ECI stated that the schedule and other dates for the polls will be announced at an appropriate time.

