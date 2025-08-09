New Delhi, August 9: As the country celebrated the joyous festival of Raksha Bandhan, Congress leaders including senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge extended heartfelt greetings, highlighting the cultural and emotional significance of the festival that honours the bond between brothers and sisters.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to X to share her warm wishes on Raksha Bandhan, saying: "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, a symbol of love, trust, and faith between brothers and sisters. May this sacred festival bring abundant joy to everyone’s lives." PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2025 With School Children in Delhi, Extends Greetings (See Pics).

Priyanka Gandhi Extends Wishes on Raksha Bandhan

भाई-बहन के बीच प्रेम, विश्वास और भरोसे के प्रतीक पर्व रक्षाबंधन की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में ढेरों खुशियां लाए। pic.twitter.com/cnsu3UtOAf — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 9, 2025

Her message captured the essence of Raksha Bandhan, a festival that transcends rituals and is deeply rooted in the values of familial affection, mutual care, and emotional bonding.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also posted on X, joining his sister Priyanka Gandhi in extending wishes to the nation. "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on Raksha Bandhan. I hope the bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters continues to deepen," he posted. Raksha Bandhan 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Wishes to Nation on Auspicious Occasion of Rakhi Festival.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge offered a broader reflection on the significance of the day, highlighting its cultural and social relevance. "Heartfelt wishes to all on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, the celebration of the unbreakable love, trust, and affection between sisters and brothers. This unique festival of Raksha Bandhan rises above caste, religion, and sect, promoting mutual brotherhood and unity. It also highlights the equality and respect for women in Indian society. May this festival of Rakhi strengthen the spirit of mutual love, harmony, and cordiality in all our lives."

Raksha Bandhan, observed on Shravan Poornima, continues to be a cherished festival across India. Traditionally, sisters tie a sacred thread, or 'rakhi', around their brothers' wrists, symbolising love and a lifelong promise of protection. In return, brothers offer gifts and a vow of care.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).