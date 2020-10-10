Patna, October 10: Ram Vilas Paswan’s last rites were performed in Patna on Friday with full state honours. Ram Vilas Pawan’s son and Lok Jan Shakti (LJP) party chief Chirag Paswan performed the last rites. The former union minister’s remains arrived at Patna airport in the early hours on Saturday. The last rites of Ram Vilas Paswan took place at Digha ghat in Patna. Ram Vilas Paswan No More: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Pay Tribute.

On Friday, the former union minister’s body was taken to his official residence in Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind paid last respects to the veteran leader. Several other leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, RJD chief Tejashwi also paid their last respects to the leader on Friday. Ram Vilas Paswan Dies: Anti-Emergency Icon, Janata Party Face and Socialist Who Glided With UPA, NDA – A Look at The Former LJP Chief's Political Journey.

Last Rites of Ram Vilas Paswan Performed in Patna:

Bihar: LJP chief Chirag Paswan performs last rites of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna. pic.twitter.com/ACWH35yWvX — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan, Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, breathed his last on Thursday. Paswan was born on July 5, 1946, in Khagaria town of Bihar. He was one of the most prominent leaders of the era. Ram Vilas Paswan also championed the cause of Dalit rights.

