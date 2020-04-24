Ramzan 2020: Telangana Hospitals to Provide Balanced Nutritious Food for Fasting COVID-19 Patients; Check Menu

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Hyderabad, April 24: The hospitals in Telangana will provide nutritious meals to Muslim patients, who are observing fasts(Roza) during the holy month of Ramadan and are undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus. The Telangana government has issued instructions to Gandhi Hospital, the nodal centre for coronavirus patient, to check that Muslim patients get balanced food during Ramzan 2020, the Hindustan Times reported. Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Hyderabad: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting.

According to the report, the fasting Muslims will get Sehri (the pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (the post-dusk meal). The meal served before sunrise will include roti, rice, dal and curry. They would also get chicken or mutton curry with roti, rice and vegetable curry on alternate days for Sehri. Ramadan 2020 Date in India, Saudi Arabia: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

Similarly, the Iftar meal will include khichdi, bagara rice, vegetable biryani and chicken fry. On alternate days, the Muslim patients would be served. On alternate days, they would get chicken biryani, vegetable curry, rice, day and eggs.

Ramadan is considered as a very important time in the Islamic calendar and Muslims worldwide. During the month of Ramazan, Muslims don't eat or consume between dawn and sunset. The fasting is considered important during Ramadan as it also Muslims to devote themselves to their faith.