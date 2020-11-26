Uttarakhand, November 26: The state government has fixed the maximum permissible cost to be charged for Rapid Antigen Testing across laboratories in the state at Rs 679.

In September, the Uttarakhand Government had fixed the price of Rapid Antigen test for Covid-19 by private labs at Rs 719. Rapid Antigen Test May Be Used to Detect COVID-19 Patients Within First 5 Days of Illness: Study.

In another news, passengers travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand in Dehradun have to mandatory undergo a COVID-19 test at Jolly Grant Airport, as per an order issued by the Uttarakhand government. The development came amid the rising COVID-19 infections in the national capital.

According to a recent study, Rapid antigen test may be used to detect COVID-19 patients within the first five days of illness, leading to quick identification, isolation and treatment, stated a study published in ICMR's the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR).

