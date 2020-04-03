RBI Shortens Currency, Debt Market Trading Hours From Next Week Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Check Revised Timings

Rerserve Bank of India. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 3: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday revised the trading hours for the various market amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Currency and debt markets will open at 10:00 am and close at 2:00 pm till April 17, the RBI said in a notification. The new timings will come into force from April 7, Tuesday, and continue till April 17, both days inclusive. Bank Loan EMIs: RBI Recommends 3-Month Moratorium And Interest Deferment on All Loans Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

"The unprecedented situation created by the COVID-19 outbreak has necessitated lockdowns, social distancing, restrictions on the movement of people and non-essential activities, work from home arrangements and business continuity plans. The resultant dislocations have adversely impacted the functioning of financial markets. Staff and IT resources have been severely affected, posing operational and logistic risks. The thinning out of activity is impacting market liquidity and increasing volatility of financial prices," RBI said in the notification.

"In order to minimise these risks and to ensure that market participants maintain adequate checks and supervisory controls while optimising thin resources and ensuring the safety of personnel, it has been decided to revise trading hours," the notification added. RBI Reduces Repo Rate by 75 Basis Points to 4.4%; Reverse Repo Rate Reduced by 90 Basis Points to 4% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

As per the circular, Trading in These Markets will be From 10 am to 2 pm:

Foreign currency/Indian rupee trades, including derivatives

Rupee interest rate derivatives

Government bond markets

Tri-party repo in government securities

Commercial paper and certificate of deposit

Repo in corporate bonds

Call money/term money

Market repo in government securities

Note: The revised trading hours don't apply to products traded on recognised stock exchanges

Meanwhile, India has entered tenth day of lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. So far 2,301 cases have been reported in the country, including, fifty-six deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.