Reliance Industries Ltd Releases Film Inspired by #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega; Watch Video Featuring Nita Ambani

Reliance Industries (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, May 15: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has released a film inspired by #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega, a tribute to the resilient spirit of India in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. An RIL spokesperson said: "The short, inspiring film is our tribute to the resilient spirit of India in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic." COVID-19 Count Rises to 29,100 in Maharashtra, Death Toll Jumps to 1,068, Mumbai Remains Worst-Hit.

"Led by Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, we at Team Reliance are proud and humbled to support #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega - an array of activities spanning scientific research, testing, hospitals, domestic manufacturing of PPEs, anna seva to caregivers and the needy, and keeping data & food supply chains going for crores of fellow Indians," the RIL spokesperson added. Wankhede Stadium, Which Hosted 2011 Cricket WC Final, to be Used by BMC As Quarantine Facility Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai.

Video Released by Reliance Industries:

Throughout the film, the crew wore PPEs and rigorously practiced all social distancing norms. Vishal Mishra is the composer and singer. "95 percent of our film was shot afresh and with all approvals from relevant authorities," said the RIL spokesperson.