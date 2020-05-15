Wankhede Stadium, Which Hosted 2011 Cricket WC Final, to be Used by BMC As Quarantine Facility Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium 9Photo credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, May 15: The Brihammumnbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday directed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to hand over the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in the city to the civic authority so that it could be used as a quarantine facility in combating the outbreak of coronavirus. Notably, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted ICC World Cup 2011 final. The BMC wrote a letter to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to handover the stadium. BMC Plans to Give Immunity Booster Tablets to Those Residing in Containment, Red Zones in Mumbai.

According to reports, the civic body in the letter mentioned that the iconic stadium would be used to quarantine asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. The civic body will also use premises of the stadium for emergency staff residing in the 'A' Ward of Mumbai. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Likely to Remain Stranded in Mumbai When Indian Cricket Team Resumes Training: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal.

The civic body said that the payment for the use of your premises at appropriate rates in due course of time would be made separately. The letter also mentioned that if the MCA failed to comply with the directive of the BMC, it would then be liable for action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (48 of 1860). The BMC will acquire the property on a temporary basis, and it does not grant legality to the structure. Responding to the letter, MCA secretary Sanjay Naik assured co-operation in every possible way.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed 18,000 on Friday. The death toll in the capital of Maharashtra also jumped to 655. Over 4,500 people have recovered from the disease so far. Meanwhile, over 27,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Maharashtra, while the deadly virus has claimed more than 1,000 lives in the state.