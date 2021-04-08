New Delhi, April 8: Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, people are lining up at the medical stores to procure Remdesivir injection. In several states, long queues can be seen outside pharmacies and other medical dispensaries to buy the drug. The hoarding and stocking of Remdesivir in wake of increasing infections and reports of its shortage, the price of the drug has inflated. Certain cases of black marketing has also been reported. Maharashtra: 4 Arrested in Nanded for Selling Remdesivir at Higher Price.

Remdesivir is considered as an important antiviral drug for the treatment coronavirus, especially in adult patients with severe complications. The central government recently ordered in the drug-manufacturer to ramp up its production into full capacity. This comes as a shortage of the drug is being reported at certain places. Remdesivir Injections Black Marketing in Madhya Pradesh Allegations: Digvijaya Singh Shares Picture From Indore, Says ‘It Is Being Sold for Rs 5000 per Injection.'

People Across The Country Are Rushing To Buy Remdesivir (Watch Videos & Pictures Here)

Indore is Facing a Shortage of Remdesivir, People are Lining Up Outside Medical Store To Buy the Drug:

Today at #Indore - Kwality drughouse. We stood in line from early morning till 6 pm to get #Remdesivir, most of us still returned empty-handed. Please arrange for stocks ASAP and stop the #blackmarketing @ChouhanShivraj @CMMadhyaPradesh #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/klA0MppkJ4 — Dhriti Banerjee (@DhritiBanerjee9) April 7, 2021

Senior Congress Leader Digvijay Singh posted on Twitter that Huge Black Marketing and Hoarding of Remdesivir is happening in Madhya Pradesh. He added that the drug is being sold for Rs 5000 per injection, while actual MRP is Rs 900 to Rs 1800 with different companies. Singh also said, quoting a 'concerned medical practitioner' that the district hospitals are facing shortages of oxygen cylinder which are being sold in the black market.

Read Tweet By Digvijay SIngh Here:

Every covid patient with significant lung involvement needs atleast 6 injections. At the same time in spite of Ventilators in Dist Hospitals there is acute shortage of Oxygen cylinders. They are being sold in black market. -Sent by a concerned Medical Practitioner — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 7, 2021

Maharashtra Has Been Witnessing A Spike in COVID-19 Cases. People Are Rushing To Medical Stores to Buy Remdesivir:

In Gujarat's Surat As Well, People Are Lined Up in Huge Queues to Buy Remdesivir:

Similar Visuals From Gujarat's Ahmedabad:

India is witnessing huge surge in COVID-19 cases. As per the official data released by the Union Ministry of Health on Thursday, the country reported 1,26,789 new coronavirus cases, 59,258 discharges, and 685 deaths in the last 24 hours. This marks the highest single day rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country so far. The total COVID-19 toll in India presently stands at 1,29,28,574.

