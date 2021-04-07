Huge Black Marketing and Hoarding of injection Remdesivir in Madhya Pradesh. It is being sold for Rs 5000 per injection, while actual MRP is Rs 900-Rs 1800 with different companies. Zydus Cadila has reduced its price to Rs 899/- for 100mg injection. Every covid patient with significant lung involvement needs atleast 6 injections. At the same time in spite of Ventilators in Dist Hospitals there is acute shortage of Oxygen cylinders. They are being sold in black market. -Sent by a concerned Medical Practitioner.

