Republic Day Parade 2020: Assam, Indian Air Force, CISF Tableaux Win First Prize in Different Categories

Assam tableaux (Photo Credits: Doordarshan)

New Delhi, January 27: The tableaux of Assam showcased during the Republic Day parade 2020 won the first prize among the state tableaux category. Tableaux of Jal Jeevan Mission and National Disaster Response Force were declared "best" among tableau prepared by various departments of the government. Among the marching contingents of the three services, Indian Air Force has been adjudged the first prize. Republic Day 2020: Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens Under Constitution of India.

While Assam's tableaux won the first prize, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have been judged second jointly, news agency ANI reported. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has bagged first prize among marching contingents of paramilitary forces. The prize distribution ceremony will take place tomorrow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present the awards. BR Ambedkar Quotes on Republic Day 2020: Famous Sayings by Architect of the Indian Constitution.

Twenty tableaux – 16 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage and economic progress were displayed during the 90-minute long Republic Day parade 2020. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area.